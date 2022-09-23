Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Trading Down 12.7%

Shares of Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Rating) fell 12.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00. 116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.00.

Formula One Group Stock Down 12.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of -83.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

