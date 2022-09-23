Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,531 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,230 shares during the quarter. Foot Locker comprises about 1.2% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Foot Locker worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 948.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FL. William Blair upgraded Foot Locker to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Williams Trading upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.70.

Foot Locker stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.70. 17,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,037. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

