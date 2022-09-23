Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.41.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $539.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 105.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,309,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

