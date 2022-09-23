Five Oceans Advisors Reduces Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Five Oceans Advisors reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $39.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,710. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $43.87.

