Five Oceans Advisors Purchases 2,120 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BSN Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $63,788,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,319,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,476,000 after acquiring an additional 261,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,242,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,755,000 after acquiring an additional 509,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,515,000 after purchasing an additional 231,268 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,265,000 after purchasing an additional 842,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TAK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 83,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,961. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $17.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

