Five Oceans Advisors Has $345,000 Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Unilever were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 61.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 25,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,305. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $55.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.4555 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

