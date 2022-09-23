Five Oceans Advisors Has $116,000 Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,621 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,767,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,485,000 after buying an additional 403,231 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,085,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,227,000 after buying an additional 527,068 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,945,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,982,000 after buying an additional 3,314,200 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 5,787,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,001,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cheuvreux cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.23.

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 3.6 %

NOK traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. 557,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,765,248. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.83. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $0.0205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Articles

