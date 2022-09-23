Five Oceans Advisors Grows Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.41. 8,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,161. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $19.94 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69.

