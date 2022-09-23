Five Oceans Advisors Acquires 372 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 906.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Macquarie downgraded Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:TM traded down $1.95 on Friday, hitting $137.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,201. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.06. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $137.57 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The company has a market capitalization of $191.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

