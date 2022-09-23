Five Oceans Advisors Acquires 1,583 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 157.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.79. 77,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,080. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.70 and a 52 week high of $100.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.87.

