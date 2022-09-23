Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Reduced by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,815 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 18.2% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 3.2% during the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Fiserv by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.55. The stock had a trading volume of 68,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,461. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $111.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.45. The company has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

