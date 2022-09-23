FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $120.35

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 120.35 ($1.45) and traded as high as GBX 130.53 ($1.58). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 120.70 ($1.46), with a volume of 1,619,497 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FGP. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 127.29 ($1.54).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

FirstGroup Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 123.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 120.37. The firm has a market cap of £892.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insider Transactions at FirstGroup

FirstGroup Company Profile

In related news, insider Peter Lynas acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($27,791.20). In other FirstGroup news, insider Ryan Mangold sold 327,533 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £357,010.97 ($431,381.07). Also, insider Peter Lynas purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($27,791.20).

(Get Rating)

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.