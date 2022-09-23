First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives $22.68 Average Target Price from Analysts

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.68.

FWRG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $66,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,239,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,148,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $858.43 million and a P/E ratio of 207.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

