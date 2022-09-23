First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Shares Down 1.6%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.63 and last traded at $24.63. Approximately 15,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 100,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,014,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,116,000 after acquiring an additional 159,513 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 515,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,802,000 after buying an additional 10,710 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $14,589,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after buying an additional 86,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 32,966 shares during the period.

About First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

