Filecash Reaches Market Cap of $229,861.00 (FIC)

Filecash (FIC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Filecash has a market capitalization of $229,861.00 and $138,174.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecash coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Filecash has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecash Profile

Filecash’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Filecash’s total supply is 55,508,483 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecash aims to construct a storage infrastructure for Web 3.0 based on IPFS. It sets out to free up unused storage space to build an algorithmic cloud storage market for everyone.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

