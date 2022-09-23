Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:FMET) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:FMET – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.70. 3,544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 12,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Metaverse ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Metaverse ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:FMET – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 9.47% of Fidelity Metaverse ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

