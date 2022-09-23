FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Evercore ISI

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FDX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $232.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.70.

FDX stock traded down $4.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.37. 103,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,134,571. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.15 and a 200-day moving average of $216.44. FedEx has a 1 year low of $150.34 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank grew its stake in FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

