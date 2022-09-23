Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.31

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.31 and last traded at $33.66, with a volume of 9864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.40.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,017.8% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

