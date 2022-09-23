Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $276.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 266 to SEK 289 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 255 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 305 to SEK 300 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 232 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 308 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Essity AB (publ) stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.57.

About Essity AB (publ)

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

