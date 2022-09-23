Equity Commonwealth Announces Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:EQC)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.
Equity Commonwealth Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $25.94 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15.
Insider Activity at Equity Commonwealth
In related news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,347,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.
Equity Commonwealth Company Profile
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equity Commonwealth (EQC)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.