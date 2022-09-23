Equity Commonwealth Announces Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:EQC)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $25.94 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Insider Activity at Equity Commonwealth

In related news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,347,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 340.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 32,265 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $900,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.