Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $133.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.79% from the stock’s previous close.

ENTG has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $87.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.98 and its 200-day moving average is $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86. Entegris has a 52 week low of $85.92 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $955,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $3,730,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $3,298,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

