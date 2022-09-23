ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Shares Down 0.9%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.05 and last traded at $54.70. 13,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 30,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.19.

ENN Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.93.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

