Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Shares Up 6.2%

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.43. 65,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 73,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Endurance Gold Trading Up 6.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$59.12 million and a PE ratio of -35.83.

Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Endurance Gold

Endurance Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

