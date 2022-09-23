Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) PT Lowered to C$44.00 at Desjardins

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EMLAF. Scotiabank raised their target price on Empire from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Empire from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Empire from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Empire Stock Down 0.4 %

EMLAF opened at $26.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.86. Empire has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $36.37.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,600 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

