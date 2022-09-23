Emercoin (EMC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $532,722.00

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $532,722.00 and $7,356.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00081335 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

La Peseta (PTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,123,001 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org.

Emercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising.Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity.Coin added by @”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.