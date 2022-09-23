Electra Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $104,682.00 (XEP)

Electra Protocol (XEP) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Electra Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electra Protocol has a market cap of $7.53 million and approximately $104,682.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra Protocol Coin Profile

Electra Protocol’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,542,076,663 coins. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electra Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Electra Protocol is a decentralized, open-source, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency project that is lightning fast at near-zero fees. It aims to create a global payment ecosystem with several relevant features for businesses and consumers.”

