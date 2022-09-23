El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
El Pollo Loco Price Performance
Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $330.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.27.
El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.22 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Pollo Loco
About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.