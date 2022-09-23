El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCOGet Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $330.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.27.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.22 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

