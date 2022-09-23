Einsteinium (EMC2) Trading Up 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $12,238.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00026531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00275797 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001038 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00017176 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,858,931 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

