EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.80.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 9.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $318,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $584,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 267,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of EGP opened at $151.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $148.33 and a 1-year high of $229.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 85.60%.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.