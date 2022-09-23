E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.80 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.06) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on E.On in a report on Monday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.00) price objective on E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($10.71) price objective on E.On in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on E.On in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

E.On Price Performance

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €8.38 ($8.55) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.38. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($11.02).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

