Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Shares Down 7.2%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $8.96. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.
Dye & Durham Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09.
Dye & Durham Company Profile
Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.
Featured Articles
