DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Hits $2.23

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $138,582.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.23 or 0.00011937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,446,178 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io.

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

