DPRating (RATING) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

DPRating (RATING) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $33,576.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

DPRating Coin Profile

DPRating launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com/pc_EN.html. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating.

Buying and Selling DPRating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results.Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

