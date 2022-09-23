Don’t KYC (DKYC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.36 Million

Don’t KYC (DKYC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Don’t KYC coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Don’t KYC has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $10,577.00 worth of Don’t KYC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Don’t KYC has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004282 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011042 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Don’t KYC Profile
Don’t KYC’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,981,029,659 coins. Don’t KYC’s official Twitter account is @DontKYC.
