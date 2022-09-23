Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.66-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.34 billion-$3.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.15.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 30.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Donaldson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Donaldson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

