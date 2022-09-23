Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.14 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.14 billion and approximately $270.55 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0598 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 136,187,556,384 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

