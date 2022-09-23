dKargo (DKA) Trading 3.8% Lower This Week

dKargo (DKA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, dKargo has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. dKargo has a market capitalization of $206.70 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dKargo Coin Profile

dKargo was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dKargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment.DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

