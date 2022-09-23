Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 26.89 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26.85 ($0.32). 101,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 521,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.70 ($0.32).

Diurnal Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £45.57 million and a PE ratio of -3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.73.

Diurnal Group Company Profile

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company worldwide. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. The company offers an oral formulation of hydrocortisone granules in capsules for the treatment of pediatric adrenal insufficiency.

