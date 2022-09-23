Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.18

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.18 and traded as high as $32.36. Dime Community Bancshares shares last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 68,736 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DCOM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 146,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $4,746,565.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,080.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kenneth J. Mahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $688,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 328,874 shares in the company, valued at $11,316,554.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 146,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $4,746,565.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,080.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 259,923 shares of company stock worth $8,610,956. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dime Community Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

