Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Dime Community Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 28.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dime Community Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ DCOM traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $31.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,143. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

In other news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,716 shares in the company, valued at $510,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen purchased 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.18 per share, with a total value of $61,455.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,058.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,716 shares in the company, valued at $510,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 259,923 shares of company stock worth $8,610,956 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 59.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after buying an additional 135,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,929,000 after buying an additional 88,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after buying an additional 81,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,445,475 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,540,000 after buying an additional 42,009 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $1,279,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Articles

