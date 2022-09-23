Digital Fitness Price Reaches $0.0657 on Top Exchanges (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Digital Fitness has a market cap of $3.28 million and $179,206.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Fitness coin can now be bought for $0.0657 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010972 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Digital Fitness Coin Profile

Digital Fitness’ genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins. Digital Fitness’ official website is 360wellness.io/defit. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digital Fitness

According to CryptoCompare, “360Wellness™ is the Next Generation of Digital Wellness. A decentralized Fitness and Wellness marketplace connecting people with professionals all over the world to stay Fit & Healthy at home. Turning everyone’s living room into their own at-home-fitness studio. Providing a powerful suite of mobile and web solutions to reset the world with wellness post-pandemic. Making everyone’s journey meaningful via the introduction of a revolutionary lifestyle tracker developed in close collaboration with sport scientists and wellness industry experts to monitor how well you train, eat, feel and sleep all in one place.”

