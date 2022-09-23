Diamond (DMD) Price Reaches $2.80 on Major Exchanges

Diamond (DMD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 23rd. During the last week, Diamond has traded up 28.4% against the dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.80 or 0.00014732 BTC on major exchanges. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $10.39 million and approximately $26,564.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001741 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002318 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,710,556 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

