Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLHTF – Get Rating) fell 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 2.07 and last traded at 2.07. 7,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 400% from the average session volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.34.

Several research firms have commented on DLHTF. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

