Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $1,593,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo Trading Down 0.9 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $171.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.41. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $166.24 and a 52 week high of $223.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

