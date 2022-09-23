Devin Ignatius Murphy Buys 500 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stock

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) Director Devin Ignatius Murphy acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Apartment Income REIT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.62. 939,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 47.81% and a net margin of 127.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Income REIT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,863,000 after acquiring an additional 799,670 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,734,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,367,000 after acquiring an additional 148,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,473,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after acquiring an additional 149,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

