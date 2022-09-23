Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.60-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.20 billion-$103.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.20 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.53-$1.79 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.33.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.07. The stock had a trading volume of 39,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,402. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.06.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.