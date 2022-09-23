De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $96.05

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 96.05 ($1.16) and traded as low as GBX 91 ($1.10). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 93.40 ($1.13), with a volume of 122,069 shares traded.

De La Rue Trading Down 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.01. The firm has a market cap of £168.86 million and a P/E ratio of 834.00.

Insider Transactions at De La Rue

In related news, insider Clive Vacher purchased 22,562 shares of De La Rue stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £20,080.18 ($24,263.15). In related news, insider Clive Vacher purchased 22,562 shares of De La Rue stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £20,080.18 ($24,263.15). Also, insider Ruth Euling sold 12,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £9,943.20 ($12,014.50).

De La Rue Company Profile

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The company offers printed banknotes, and polymer and security features.

