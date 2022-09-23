DDKoin (DDK) Price Hits $0.0445 on Major Exchanges

DDKoin (DDK) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $76,062.76 and $130.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007932 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006447 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013720 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004975 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004874 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial.

DDKoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

