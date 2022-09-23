Dawn Protocol Price Hits $0.81 on Exchanges (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $60.34 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00004196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002924 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010973 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00134022 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $350.37 or 0.01816698 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 coins. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

