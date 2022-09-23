Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $142.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE DRI traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,064. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 914,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,521,000 after acquiring an additional 21,577 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 180.3% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

